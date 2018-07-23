1 killed, 1 wounded in Chicago Heights crash

EMBED </>More Videos

One personw as killed and another injured after a crash in Chicago Heights Monday morning. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) --
One person was killed and another injured in a crash in south suburban Chicago Heights Monday morning.

Debris from the crash was scattered for more than 100 yards down Lincoln Highway near Chicago Road.

Police said the crash occurred at about 4 a.m. when a Chrysler rear-ended another vehicle. The Chrysler careened onto the sidewalk at Franciscan St. James Hospital.

Both cars burst into flames and left clothing and broken parts in the street.

One person was killed and another person was transported to Stroger Hospital, police said. The condition of the injured person was not immediately known.

Accident investigators spend the morning reconstructing the scene while police closed the roads around the crash for hours.

Police said they have a cameras at the intersection and will be looking at them for clues on what happened.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffic fatalitiescrashChicago Heights
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Coast Guard raises duck boat that sank in Missouri, killing 17
VIDEO: Robbery suspect hits employee of Back of the Yards gas station
Sailor remains missing as Race to Mackinac comes to an end
Sheriff: Parking spot shooting fits 'stand your ground' law
Girl, 15, and boyfriend, 18, charged with plotting to kill family
Inspector warned duck boat company of design flaws last year
2 in custody after suspicious death in Lake Villa
Man firing into Toronto cafes kills 2, injures 13
Show More
City repaves 100 miles of Chicago streets
Best 'In My Feelings' challenge? Dentist's dance goes viral
Woman impaled by beach umbrella in Maryland
PHOTOS: Suspect, former Bush doctor moments before fatal shooting
More News