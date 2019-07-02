1 killed, 1 wounded in Hanson Park shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two young men were shot, one fatally, in Chicago's Hanson Park neighborhood Tuesday morning, police said.The shooting occurred at about 1:20 a.m. in the 2000-block of North Latrobe Avenue. Police said the two victims were outside and shots may have been fired from across the street.Police said a 19-year-old man was shot in the chest, head and arm and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released his identity.A 21-year-old man was wounded in the shoulder and also had a graze wound to the head. He was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.Area North detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.