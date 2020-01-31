Man killed, teen wounded in Park Forest shooting, police say

PARK FOREST, Ill. -- A man was killed and a teen was wounded in a shooting in south suburban Park Forest Thursday, police said.

Officers responded to the 23400 block of South Western Avenue at about 4 p.m. for reports of shots fired, according to preliminary information from Park Forest police.

There, they found a 22-year-old man unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head and a 17-year-old who had also been struck by gunfire, police said.

Both were taken to an area hospital, where the man was pronounced dead, police said. The boy was listed in serious condition.

The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force and Illinois State Police are assisting in the investigation, police said.

