1 killed, 1 wounded in Park Forest shooting

One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting in south suburban Park Forest Friday morning. (WLS)

PARK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) --
One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting in south suburban Park Forest Friday morning.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at a house in the 100-block of Algonquin Road in Park Forest at about 12:50., police said.

Police said they found one man dead and another person critically wounded. The man has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Sherrod James.

No one is in custody and Park Forest police are working with the South Suburban Major Crime Task Force to investigate the shooting.

Police said that there is no reason to believe that there is a continued threat to the public.
