1 killed, 1 wounded in Robbins shooting

Two men were shot, one fatally, in Robbins Thursday morning, a village spokesperson said.

By Alexis McAdams
ROBBINS, Ill. (WLS) -- Two men were shot, one fatally, in south suburban Robbins Thursday morning, a spokesperson for Robbins said.

The men were in the area of 13500-block of Keystone Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. when a gunman walked up to them and opened fire, the spokesperson said.

One man was shot in the foot and managed to run two blocks from the scene to 134th Street and Hamlin Avenue where he was found and transported to a hospital.

A second man, believed to be in his 30s, was shot several times in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesperson said. Authorities have not released his identity.
