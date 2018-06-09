1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting outside SW Side restaurant

EMBED </>More Videos

One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting outside a Southwest Side restaurant. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting outside a Southwest Side restaurant Saturday morning.

The two victims, both 25, were standing on the street in the 7200-block of South Western Avenue near a Harold's Chicken restaurant at about 1:38 a.m., police said.

One man was shot in the hip and the other was wounded in the arm and back. Both men were transported to Advocate Christ Hospital, where the man wounded in the hip later died, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago shootingchicago crimeMarquette ParkChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
More News