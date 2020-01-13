1 killed, 1 wounded in West Humboldt Park shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Sunday in West Humboldt Park, according to Chicago police.

The men were in a vehicle at about 7:20 p.m. in an alley in the 4300 block of West Thomas Street when someone walked up and fired shots at them, Chicago police said.

The 18-year-old was struck in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details about his death.

The other man, 19, was struck in the arm and taken to the same hospital, where he was stabilized, police said.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.

