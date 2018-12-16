1 killed, 18 wounded in weekend shootings



A man was killed and 18 others wounded in shootings throughout Chicago this weekend so far.The man died Saturday morning from gun violence in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. At 1:59 a.m., 31-year-old Demond J. Davis was standing outside in the 4800 block of West Quincy when a bullet struck his chest, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office. He was taken to Loretto Hospital and pronounced dead at 2:19 a.m., authorities said.The most recent nonfatal shooting was also in Austin, where a 25-year-old man was in serious condition following a Sunday morning shooting, police said. He was driving at 4:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Madison when someone in a vehicle next to him unleashed gunfire at him, striking his leg. The 25-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, while a police chase of what was possibly the attacker's vehicle ensued. Two people were taken into custody by the end and charges were pending.Earlier that morning was a shooting that wounded a 21-year-old man and 22-year-old woman standing outside in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. At 1:40 a.m., they were on a sidewalk in the 4500 block of West Washington Boulevard, police said. Two people they did not recognize walked over and shot them, grazing the man in his thigh and lodging two bullets in the woman's right leg. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.On Saturday night, a man was shot in South Chicago when three gunmen opened fire on his vehicle. About 8:10 p.m., the man was seated in a vehicle in the 8500 block of South Oglesby Avenue when the male shooters approached and fired shots, police said. He was struck in his left leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. No one was in custody Saturday night.Two shootings happened within two hours in Logan Square on Saturday morning. At 3:20 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was grazed in the neck by a bullet in the Northwest Side's Logan Square neighborhood. She was sitting in the backseat of a vehicle going south in the 2500 block of North Drake Avenue when someone inside a passing green sports-utility vehicle fired shots.Another woman was wounded in Logan Square at 1:52 a.m. after a shooter fired into a crowd outside, police said. The group was standing on a sidewalk in the 3900 block of West North Avenue when gunfire rang out. A 25-year-old woman felt pain and realized she'd been shot in the left leg.Late Friday night, an unknown shooter struck a woman in the Greektown neighborhood. At 11:29 p.m., a 19-year-old woman was walking on a sidewalk in the first block of South Halsted when she was shot in the leg, police said. She did not see the shooter, and her condition was stabilized at Stroger Hospital.Around the same time, a teenage man was wounded by gunfire in South Shore. The 18-year-old was walking on a sidewalk at 11:26 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Colfax when gunshots erupted, police said. He also said he didn't see who shot him.Other shootings occurred:Seven total shooting were reported within city limits on Friday, all but one of them unfolding at night. On Saturday, one person was killed and nine others wounded by gunfire. The weekend lasts from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.Last weekend, 29 people were shot, two of whom were murdered, in the city.