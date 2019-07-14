1 killed, 2 in critical condition after house fire in Dyer, Indiana

DYER, Ind. (WLS) -- One person is dead and two people are injured after a house fire Sunday in Unincorporated Dyer, Indiana, said Crown Point Fire Department Chief Dave Crane.The St. John Fire Department responded to calls about a house fire on State Line Road sometime after 6:30 a.m., Crane said.Officials said a couple and their two teenage granddaughters were inside of the home during the time of the fire.According to officials, firefighters believed the teens were trapped inside one bedroom. They were able to rescue one of the teens, Crane said.Firefighters later found the second teen in a hallway, they believe she was attempting to escape at the time. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Crane.The teens' grandfather, told officials he woke up to a wall of flames in the reach of the home next to the garage. He said he then called 911.According to officials, the grandmother and other granddaughter are in critical condition. They both suffered smoke inhalation and burns.Both were taken to a local trauma center before they were transferred to a Chicago-area hospital, Crane said.Officials said there were no working smoke detectors inside the home.According to Fire Chief Crane, about 10 different agencies responded to the call.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.