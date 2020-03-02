1 killed, 2 injured after car hits River North fire hydrant following crash, police chase

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver was killed after slamming into a fire hydrant in Chicago's River North neighborhood after being involved in an earlier crash and police chase Monday morning, police said.A 26-year-old man in a Lexus was rear-ended by a woman at Ohio and Wells streets at around 1;45 a.m. Police said the woman got out to inspect the damage when the Lexus driver said he had a gun and drove off.The woman called police who spotted the SUV and gave chase. Police said they terminated their chase prior to the driver of the Lexus crashing into a pole and fire hydrant in the 700-block of North Lasalle Drive.The driver was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released his identity.A female passenger in the Lexus was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. A Chicago police officer was also transported to a hospital in good condition.No other injuries were reported in the crash. The Chicago police Major Accidents Division is investigating the crash.