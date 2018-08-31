1 killed, 2 injured in Woodlawn shooting

CHICAGO - Chicago police said one person is dead, and another man and a woman are injured after a shooting on the city's West Side..

Police said the shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. near the intersection of 65th and Cottage Grove in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Police said at least three people were shot. One person died, possibly a male teen aged 16 or 17; the other two victims, a man and a woman, were taken to area hospitals for treatment. One of them is in critical condition, though police did not say who.

The shooting happened outside a strip mall, and the victims ran into a Mini Mart for help.

A witness in a laundromat in the strip mall said they heard seven to 10 shots.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear. Chicago police are at the scene and an investigation is ongoing.
