1 killed, 2 wounded in Austin drive-by shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three men were shot, one fatally, in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Monday morning, police said.

The men were standing on the sidewalk at about 12:05 a.m. in the 5500-block of West North Avenue when someone in a vehicle fired shots.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the head and chest and transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released his identity.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the leg and transported to West Suburban Medical Center and a 29-year-old man was shot in the right hand and transported to Community First Medical Center, police said.

No one is in custody and Area North detectives are investigating.
