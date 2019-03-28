Crime & Safety

1 killed, 2 wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

One man was killed and two others wounded after a shooting Wednesday night in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood, police said.

Police said all three people were in a gas station parking lot near Division Street and Monticello Avenue at about 7:02 p.m. when someone in a passing dark-colored SUV opened fire.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the chest and was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released his identity.

A 19-year-old was wounded in the thigh and a 34-year-old man was wounded in the leg. Both were transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

No one is in custody. Area North detectives are investigating.
