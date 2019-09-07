1 killed, 2 wounded in Little Village shooting: police

(Courtesy: Emmanuel Camarillo/Sun-Times)

CHICAGO -- One man was killed and two more were wounded Saturday in a shooting in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

About 6:15 a.m., the trio had just climbed into their vehicle in the 3900 block of West 31st Street when someone in another vehicle began shooting at them, Chicago police said. The driver, a 46-year-old man, was shot twice in the face and pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

A 26-year-old man was shot five times in the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. The third man, 38, was taken to the same hospital with two gunshot wounds to the chest. His condition was stabilized.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the 46-year-old's death.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
little villagechicagochicago shootingfatal shootingchicago crimeshooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois, Chicago receive $38M to fight opioid epidemic
Man guns down sister's boyfriend in Lawndale home: prosecutors
Woman used fake name after driving drunk, speeding: police
American Airlines mechanic accused of sabotaging plane
Former Glenview nurse charged with sex assault
Kanye West's 'Sunday Service' headed to Chicago, all tickets claimed
Woman robbed, shot while sitting in car
Show More
Lanes, ramps on Jane Byrne Interchange reopen Saturday
Softball tournament honors Chicago's fallen police officers
U of I to launch shuttle between Urbana, Chicago campuses
ALS Walk for Life Chicago to step off at Soldier Field
Weekend Watch: Fact-checking Rep. Sean Casten's statement on climate change
More TOP STORIES News