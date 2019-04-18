1 killed, 2 wounded in Park Manor shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year old boy was killed in a triple shooting in Park Manor on the South Side Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

The boy and two other people were driving in a car in the 7500-block of South Lafayette Avenue when police said someone in a white sedan fired shots.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died.

An 18-year-old man was also transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A third victim transported himself to University of Chicago Medical Center with a wound to the chest.

Area Central detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
