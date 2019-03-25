Crime & Safety

1 killed, 2 wounded, including 1-year-old boy, in West Pullman shooting

EMBED <>More Videos

A woman was killed and two people, including a 1-year-old boy were wounded in a shooting in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood Monday morning.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was killed and two people, including a 1-year-old boy were wounded in a shooting in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood Monday morning.

Police said the baby was with a 34-year-old man and 33-year-old woman inside a parked vehicle in the 11700-block of South Laflin Street at about 12:41 a.m. when someone inside a dark-colored sedan fired shots into the vehicle.

The 1-year-old boy was wounded in the knee and transported to Comer Children's Hospital in stable condition.

The 33-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and was taken to Christ Medical Center where she later died. Authorities have not released her identity.

The 34-year-old man was wounded multiple times transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Area South detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetywest pullmanchicagochicago shootingchicago crimewoman killedchild shot
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 charged in fatal shooting of CPD officer
Chicago AccuWeather: Windy and cold Monday
Mueller report: Trump campaign did not coordinate with Russia in 2016
Trump: It's 'a shame' nation had to endure Mueller probe
Avocados recalled in 6 states over listeria concerns
Dr. Dre celebrates his daughter getting into USC 'on her own'
Striking CSO musicians halt negotiations
Show More
Windy City Rollers celebrate 15th season, welcome young skaters to game
Young boy, woman fatally shot in Gary home
Quick Tip: Beware of 'ghost' tax preparers
Man runs through dust devil at foot of Mayan temple
Dubai denies there were plans for R. Kelly concert
More TOP STORIES News