1 killed, 3 injured in fiery crash on I-55 southbound at Damen

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed and three others were injured in the crash, a spokesperson for the Chicago Fire Department said. The injured were taken to John H. Stroger Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital.All southbound lanes are blocked at I-55 south at Damen Avenue were down around 3:30 a.m., Illinois State Police said. Traffic was getting by on the shoulder.One vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and one of the vehicles caught on fire, Illinois State Police said.Family members told ABC7 that one man and two women were out celebrating one of the women's 23rd birthday. They were in an Uber headed home when the vehicle they were riding in burst into flames.One of the victims in the passenger seat of the Uber managed to jump out, he then ran to try to help everyone else get out of the burning vehicle, family members said."He saw that nobody was coming out of the car, so he decided to run back and save the driver since none of the cars doors was opening," said Guayni Quesada who is the sister the man that saved the crash victims. "So he saved the driver and he also went in the back and saved one of his friends who was sitting behind him."One woman, the one celebrating a birthday, was trapped inside and did not make it out of the vehicle.The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were transported to a hospital with serious injuries.The crash remains under investigation.