Four victims at still and box with plan one. Three transports one fatality an adult male. pic.twitter.com/LoJkop2Vcx — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 14, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed and three other people injured after a fire in the Park Manor neighborhood Wednesday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.The fire broke out in a three-story building in the 7000-block of South Wabash Avenue. One man died and three other people were transported to hospitals, CFD said. Their conditions are not known.Fire officials said the fire has been struck and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.