1 killed, 3 wounded in Kenosha County shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

One person was killed and three others wounded in a shooting in Kenosha County Thursday night.

Police are investigating after one person was killed and three others wounded in Kenosha County Thursday night.

Kenosha County Sheriff's deputies were sent to a home in the 31500-block of 71st Street in in the town of Wheatland at about 10:25 p.m. and found two wounded people.

Deputies were then summoned to a gas station in Paddock Lake and discovered two others with gunshot wounds.

Of the four people shot, one of them has died. The three others were transported to area hospitals.

The Kenosha County sheriff says they are now trying to find a black four-door car that was seen at the gas station in Paddock Lake.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingKenoshaWisconsin
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
6 rescued from elevator in building formerly known as Hancock Center
Police: Man on cocaine drove 104 mph before crashing into Arlington Heights PD building
1 shot by police in Country Club Hills; ISP investigating
CTA Holiday Train coming next week
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and breezy Friday
Court filing cites charges against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
Jackknifed semi blocking ramp from Indiana Toll Road to Chicago Skyway
Kim Porter, Diddy's former longtime girlfriend, dies at 47
Show More
Girl, 17, severely burned after gasoline thrown on fire pit
Parents outraged at Morgan Park HS response to explosions
'Shot Up Car' rolls through Chicago to draw attention to gun violence
More salmonella cases reported after ground beef recall
Terror suspect's offer of guilty but-not-really is shunned by US
More News