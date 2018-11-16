1 killed, 3 wounded in Kenosha County shooting

Police are investigating after one person was killed and three others wounded in Kenosha County Thursday night.Kenosha County Sheriff's deputies were sent to a home in the 31500-block of 71st Street in in the town of Wheatland at about 10:25 p.m. and found two wounded people.Deputies were then summoned to a gas station in Paddock Lake and discovered two others with gunshot wounds.Of the four people shot, one of them has died. The three others were transported to area hospitals.The Kenosha County sheriff says they are now trying to find a black four-door car that was seen at the gas station in Paddock Lake.