Eisenhower Expressway shooting, crash leaves 1 dead, 4 injured on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed and four others injured in a shooting and crash on the Eisenhower Expressway on Chicago's West Side Monday morning, authorities said.Illinois State Police said they were notified of a possible shooting and crash in the westbound lanes of I-290 at about 12:03 a.m.The crash involved two cars and a bullet hold could be seen on one of them.The Chicago Fire Department said four people, two men and two women, were shot and a fifth person was injured from the crash. Illinois State Police said one of the victims died.The incident forced police to shut down the outbound Eisenhower at Ashland Avenue for hours. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.