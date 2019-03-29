1 killed, 4 injured in wrong-way I-355 crash in Downers Grove

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was killed and four others injured after a multi-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way-driver on I-355 in Downers Grove Thursday night, Illinois State Police said.A blue Volkswagen was driving southbound in the northbound lanes near milepost 18.75 at about 10:53 p.m. when it struck a black Honda, which caused a Ford box truck and silver Subaru to also crash, police said.One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released the person's identity.Four other people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said.