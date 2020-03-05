1 killed, 5 injured including 7-year-old child in Tulare shooting

TULARE, Calif. -- Tulare Police say a 23-year-old man was killed and five others, including a 7-year-old girl, were injured in a shooting on Wednesday night.

Around 50-60 people were gathered after a burial ceremony when shots rang out near W. Tulare Ave and I St, across from a skate park.



Police say a single shooter walked up and fired multiple rounds into the gathering.

Six people - three men, two women and a 7-year-old girl - were struck by the gunfire.

One of the victims, a 23-year-old man, has died. The child was transported to Valley Children's Hospital and is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

Three of the other four injured victims are being treated at Kaweah Delta Medical Center and Tulare Adventist Health.

The fourth, a woman, was grazed by a bullet and refused to go to the hospital, police say.

Authorities say it's possible this shooting is gang-related.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulareshooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Glencoe public works employee exposed to confirmed case of COVID-19: officials
Events canceled, universities make policy changes due to COVID-19 concerns
3 injured when SUV crashes into shop, restaurant in Munster
CPD officers involved in Red Line shooting relieved of powers
McHenry woman laid to rest for final time next to mother
Chicago AccuWeather: Windy with brief showers Thursday
Food stamp change fuels anxiety as states try to curb impact
Show More
Bobby Jenks shares how he overcame addiction after concurrent surgery
Baby T-rex from 'Jurassic Quest' visits patients at Lurie Children's Hospital
Nik Wallenda walks 1,800 feet across active volcano in Nicaragua
Naperville woman whose cancer battle inspired A Pint for Kim dies
Cook County judge gets punishment extended for locking up child
More TOP STORIES News