u.s. & world

1 killed, 5 injured when vehicle hits Oklahoma high school students

MOORE, Okla. -- A girl was killed and five other people were injured, three critically, when a motorist slammed his vehicle into a high school cross-country team as they ran along a street outside their suburban Oklahoma City school Monday, officials said.

The incident happened shortly after classes were dismissed at 3 p.m. Monday at Moore High School and the group of students was training along heavily traveled North Eastern Avenue outside the school, said police spokesman Jeremy Lewis.

The 56-year-old man struck a vehicle before running over the students, then struck two more cars as he drove away, Lewis said. A witness pursued the man for three blocks before stopping him, and police took him into custody, he said.

No charges were immediately filed, but police suspect intoxication was a factor, Lewis said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oklahomatraffic fatalitiesu.s. & worldteenagers
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Trump impeachment trial closing arguments finish, vote expected Wednesday
Blackberry maker to stop selling phone
Caucuses allow voters to openly cast vote as opposed to secretive primaries
China market pluges as coronavirus death toll grows
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former Aurora teacher accused of sexually abusing students misses court date, can't be found
Berwyn family accuses school of neglecting, abusing son with autism
Lincoln Park HS students walk out after 2 administrators fired, basketball suspended
Iowa Caucus 2020: Trump projected to win GOP caucus
Caucuses allow voters to openly cast vote as opposed to secretive primaries
Guns N Roses tour stops at Wrigley Field in July
Illinois sells nearly $40M in legal weed in 1st month
Show More
Sterigenics paid investors to avoid paying victims: Attorney
Man body slammed by CPD officer faces new charges
China market pluges as coronavirus death toll grows
Woman sees missing dog on beer cans promoting shelter dogs
Chicago's Pullman Porter Museum connects lessons of past to challenges of present
More TOP STORIES News