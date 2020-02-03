1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus near Lebec, CHP says

LEBEC, Calif. -- The California Highway Patrol said one person was killed and several others were wounded after a gunman opened fire inside a Greyhound bus on the 5 Freeway near Lebec Monday morning.The shooting occurred just before 1:30 a.m. in the Grapevine area while the bus was traveling northbound on the freeway, CHP said. When shots were fired, the driver exited the freeway at Grapevine Road and parked at a Valero gas station.CHP did not immediately release the conditions of the victims.It was not known what prompted the suspect to open fire or what caused the gunfire to stop.Authorities said the situation is stable and there is no longer a threat to the public.The bus was traveling north from the Los Angeles area and believed to be headed toward the Bay Area. Passengers who were not injured were picked up by another Greyhound bus.Kern County sheriff's deputies and CHP were at the scene as the bus was parked at the Valero gas station.