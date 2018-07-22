1 killed, 6 wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

A man was killed and six others were wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, according to policeAbout 9:40 p.m., the seven men were gathered at a park bench in the 3100-block of West Fulton when four people approached them and opened fire, Chicago police said.A 30-year-old man was shot in the head and pronounced at Stroger Hospital, according to police.Six other men, ranging from 22 to 47 years old, were shot and taken by paramedics to hospitals in various conditions, police said.The 47-year-old was shot in his chest and leg, and the 22-year-old was shot in his chest, police said. They were both taken to Stroger in critical condition.A 33-year-old was struck multiples times in his back, and a 31-year-old was shot in his face, police said. They were both in serious condition at the same hospital.A 30-year-old man was taken to Stroger with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said. His condition had stabilized.The last victim, a 26-year-old man, was shot in his arm and leg, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized, according to police.The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office did not immediately provide information on the death.