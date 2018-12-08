1 killed, 7 wounded in Friday shootings

At least eight people were shot, one fatally, in citywide gun violence on Friday.The only homicide occurred during the afternoon in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago police.Rigoberto Rodriguez, 23, was found in a gangway about 4:10 p.m. in the 3000 block of West 39th Place, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office. He had been shot in the head, neck and torso. Rodriguez was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died at 4:53 p.m., authorities said. He was from the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the South Side.The most recent shooting wounded a 45-year-old man at night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.At 9:56 p.m., the 45-year-old was walking down the 3500 block of West Beach when three males got out of a vehicle and shot him, police said. The man was struck in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.A 43-year-old man was also wounded from gunfire Friday, in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.About 5:30 p.m., the man was walking down the street in the 6900 block of South Lafayette Avenue when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot, police said. He was struck in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.In the afternoon, a 16-year-old boy was critically wounded in an afternoon shooting in the South Shore neighborhood.The boy was walking about 3:45 p.m. when someone walked up to him and fired shots in the 7400 block of South Colfax, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.Also on the South Side, a woman was wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon in the Brainerd neighborhood.The 44-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle when shots were fired shortly after 3 p.m. in the 9000 block of South Throop, police said. She was struck in the right leg and taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park in good condition.During the morning a teenage boy was shot while walking outside in the Burnside neighborhood on the Far South Side.At 1:32 p.m., the 14-year-old was with a group of people in the 9300 block of South Drexel Avenue when someone unleashed a hail of gunfire at them, police said. A bullet struck the 14-year-old's left leg and he was taken to Trinity Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.Earlier on the West Side, a man was dropped off at a hospital in critical condition after he was shot in the Douglas Park neighborhood.At 12:52 a.m., three males drove to Mount Sinai Hospital with the wounded 23-year-old inside their black sedan, police said. He had multiple gunshot wounds in the right side of his body. Detectives determined he was shot while in the 2700 block of West 15th Street.In Friday's first shooting, a pair of robbers shot and critically wounded a 20-year-old man in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.At 12:36 a.m., two males walked up to the man standing on a sidewalk in the 600 block of North Homan and demanded his items, police said. They were both armed with handguns. During the robbery, at least one of the armed males fired his gun, striking the 20-year-old in the chest. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.On Thursday, at least six people were shot within city limits.