East Garfield Park shooting: 1 killed, boy, 10, and woman injured, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 10-year-old child is among three people shot, one of whom was killed, on the city's West Side Friday evening, Chicago police said.Police said the shooting happened just before 6:50 p.m. in the 3100-block of West Lake Street. The three victims were inside a car when they were approached by an unknown number of people and shots were fired.The 10-year-old boy was struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. A 24-year-old man was struck in the side and pronounced dead at the scene. A 25-year-old woman was struck in the thigh and ankle and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.Police did not say whether it was one shoot or a group of people who opened fire at the victims. No further information about or description of any suspects was immediately available.No one is currently in custody. A Chicago police investigation is ongoing.