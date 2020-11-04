1 killed in Eisenhower Expressway crash after car rear-ends semi-truck

BELLWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was killed after a car became wedged underneath a semi-trailer on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway Wednesday morning, Illinois State Police said.
The crash occurred on the inbound lanes at 25th Avenue as a car rear-ended the semi-trailer and became stuck underneath, police said. Police have blocked off the right lane as they investigate the crash.
Police said one person was killed. No other injuries have been reported.
Further details were not immediately available.
