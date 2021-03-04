1 killed in fiery I-88 crash involving semi, SUV

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was killed in a crash on I-88 near Naperville Road after an SUV was rear-ended by a semi, Illinois State Police said.The crash occurred at about 9:58 a.m. Investigators said the SUV was stopped when it was rear-ended by the semi, police said.Both vehicles became engulfed in flames and a passenger in the SUV was killed. The drivers of the SUV and the semi suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.All westbound lanes were intially closed. As of 12:50 p.m., the two left lanes remained blocked.