1 killed in Harvey hit-and-run crash

FATAL CRASH: Police say one man is dead after a crash near Shore Drive and Halsted in Harvey. Witness tells me the man was struck and killed by a hit and run driver. @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/wt46f5nsUw — Alexis McAdams ABC-7 (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) May 22, 2019

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in south suburban Harvey Wednesday morning, police said.Police said a pedestrian was struck and killed at about 3 a.m. in the area near Shore Drive and Halsted Street. Harvey police and the Cook County Sheriff's Department blocked off the area to investigate.A witness said he found a man seriously injured in the roadway and called police at about 3:30 a.m. Witness Ted Dufour said the injured man was taken away in an ambulance.Dufour said he saw a car with heavy front-end damage drive away from the scene."I had seen a 2015 Chevy Cruze, kind of gray-colored with three occupants, a female driver," he said. "You could hear something, like a flat tire, the bottom of the car was rubbing on the ground, and immediately I looked to get the license plate and I tried to go after the car, but she ducked down a side street somewhere and I wasn't able to see where she went."