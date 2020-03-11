1 killed in hit-and-run crash in West Lawn at 63rd and Kilbourne, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the city's West Lawn neighborhood, not far from Midway International Airport, Wednesday afternoon.

Police said a 59-year-old man was driving west on 63rd Street in a blue Malibu when a tow truck traveling in the same direction ran several red lights and crashed into him at the intersection of Kilbourne Avenue. The Malibu then crashed into a pole, police said.

The man was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition where he died a short time later, Chicago police said.

The two truck driver fled the scene on foot. He is not currently in custody. The intersection of 63rd and Kilbourne is closed for the investigation.
