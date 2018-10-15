1 killed in I-55 crash involving semi: police

A person was killed early Monday in a crash between a car and a semi-truck on the Stevenson Expressway on the Southwest Side, according to police.The crash happened about 3:25 a.m. in the outbound lanes of I-55 at Kedzie Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.One person in the car was killed and two others were injured, police said. The driver of the semi was uninjured.The right lane of the outbound Stevenson was still shut down at 5:30 a.m. as police investigated the crash.The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details about the fatality.