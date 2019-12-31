1 killed in Indiana Toll Road wrong-way crash in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- One person was killed in a wrong-way crash on the Indiana Toll Road Monday night.

Indiana State Police said they received calls at about 5 p.m. that there was a crash between a passenger vehicle and a semi near the 40.6 mile marker.

Police said a white 2000 Ford Ranger was driving westbound in the passing lane of eastbound I-80, and a semi was traveling eastbound in the same lane. The two vehicles crashed head-on, state police said.

The crash sent the semi into the median and the Ford across the median and into the westbound lanes. The driver of the Ford was killed in the crash. The driver of the semi was not injured; it was carrying approximately 20,000 lbs. of bread.

State police identified the man killed as 67-year-old Richard Reese of La Porte.

The left lane was closed for about five hours of the investigation and cleanup. All lanes of the toll road have since reopened.
