1 killed in North Mayfair house fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 39-year-old man has died after a house fire in Chicago's North Mayfair neighborhood Tuesday morning, authorities said.The fire broke out in the 4800-block of North Keystone Avenue at about 12:27 a.m., Chicago police said.The 39-year-old man was found in the basement and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Authorities have not released his identity.No other injuries were reported. Six people who are members of the same family have been displaced by the fire and their family's dog was killed."I heard something about some fireworks going off inside the house and then shortly after the firefighters got here and they started putting out the fire," said Alex, a neighbor."A lot of smoke and a lot of people running out of the building," said Olga, a neighbor. "Some people came out with their kids, with a little boy and a young girl."Firefighters were called back to the scene later Tuesday morning after the fire rekindled.Authorities believe the fire started in the basement where the man was killed. The cause of the fire is under investigation and police said it appears to be accidental.