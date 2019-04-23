1 killed in North Mayfair house fire

EMBED <>More Videos

A man has died after a fire in the basement of a home in the North Mayfair neighborhood Tuesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 39-year-old man has died after a house fire in Chicago's North Mayfair neighborhood Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The fire broke out in the 4800-block of North Keystone Avenue at about 12:27 a.m., Chicago police said.

The 39-year-old man was found in the basement and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Authorities have not released his identity.

No other injuries were reported. Six people who are members of the same family have been displaced by the fire and their family's dog was killed.

"I heard something about some fireworks going off inside the house and then shortly after the firefighters got here and they started putting out the fire," said Alex, a neighbor.

"A lot of smoke and a lot of people running out of the building," said Olga, a neighbor. "Some people came out with their kids, with a little boy and a young girl."

Firefighters were called back to the scene later Tuesday morning after the fire rekindled.

Authorities believe the fire started in the basement where the man was killed. The cause of the fire is under investigation and police said it appears to be accidental.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomayfairfatal fall
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Missing Crystal Lake boy's mother in court Tuesday for hearing on custody of other son
Wis. winner of $768.4M Powerball jackpot to claim prize Tuesday
Former Hancock building broken elevator cable never caused 'freefall,' inspection report says
'They're already dead' Witness recalls deadly 6-car hit-and-run
Disturbing video shows car following girl as she walks alone
Coin flip to determine winner of Sauk Village election
Study: Skipping breakfast tied to early death
Show More
Couple expecting baby asking friends to cook elaborate meals
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, cooler by the lake Tuesday
Official calls Sri Lanka bombings that killed 300+ 'retaliation'
'Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer gets win No. 13
Happy Birthday, Prince Louis! New photos released
More TOP STORIES News