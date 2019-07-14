1 killed in tanker crash on Stevenson Expressway on Southwest Side; lanes reopened

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is dead after a crash caused a large fire on the I-55 Expressway Sunday on the Southwest Side, Illinois State Police said.

Lanes were closed around 1:40 a.m. at Cicero Avenue because a Mack Trucks tanker carrying an unknown material, possibly gasoline, crashed and caught fire, state police said.

At 1:20 a.m. the truck was traveling northbound on I-55 near Cicero when the driver lost control and the truck flipped over, state police said. The truck then hit a concrete barrier wall and burst into flames.

The male driver of the truck was ejected during the crash, the Chicago Fire Department said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A 29-year-old man was taken to MacNeal Hospital in good condition, CFD said.

CFD extinguished the flames that engulfed the tanker, but it remained on the scene hanging over a bridge over train tracks, state police said.

Police said it's unknown if the driver of the tanker was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

All lanes of traffic reopened about 5:45 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagofatal crashcrash
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials: Mother kills sons, sets house on fire in Elmhurst murder-suicide
Man stabbed to death on Red Line train ID'd; police seek 2 for questioning
ICE raids expected to take place across US Sunday
African American museum founder discovered dead in car trunk
1 dead after Amtrak train hits vehicle in Morton Grove; roads closed
1 killed, 2 critically hurt in Dyer house fire
Man arrested in boat capsizing that left 1 woman dead
Show More
Leave the US, Trump tells liberal congresswomen of color
Novak Djokovic beats Roger Federer in Wimbledon final
CCAC celebrates abilities by making arts, culture more accessible in Chicago
Cubs hit 3 homers, beat Pirates 8-3 to complete 3-game sweep
What to do if ICE agents show up at your door
More TOP STORIES News