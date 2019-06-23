1 killed, several injured in bar shooting in South Bend, Indiana

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5359986" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> South Bend mayor and Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg holding a scheduled town hall Sunday afternoon following a police-involved shooting one week ago.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WLS) -- One person was killed and up to 10 others were hurt in a shooting at a bar in South Bend, Indiana, according to police.It happened around 2 a.m. early Sunday morning.Police say between 50 and 100 people who were either inside Kelly's Bar on Mishawaka Avenue or outside in the parking lot when shots rang out.South Bend mayor and Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg holding a scheduled town hall Sunday afternoon following a police-involved shooting one week ago.Buttigieg cancelled several campaign stops to return to South Bend this weekend and meet with community leaders.Protesters have expressed frustration and anger after a police officer shot and killed Eric Logan, who was suspected of breaking into cars.Buttigieg, South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski and NAACP South Bend Chapter President Apostle Michael Patton plan to address racial tensions and trust in the police department.