1 killed, Illinois State Police trooper injured in I-55 crash in Romeoville

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman has died and an Illinois State trooper was injured after a crash on I-55 in southwest suburban Romeoville Friday morning.

At about 2 a.m., Illinois State Police said a woman driving a vehicle southbound on I-55 at Weber Road in a construction zone and lost control, hitting a state trooper squad car from behind and rolling over.

A woman in her 30s who was driving the rolled-over vehicle died, police said. Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.

The state trooper suffered minor injuries.

All lanes of southbound I-55 were shut down at Weber Road before reopening shortly after 6:30 a.m. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
