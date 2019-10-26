Woman killed when vehicle crashes into McCormick Place, catches fire: officials

#ChicagoPolice and Fire are on scene of a bad collision at McCormick Place Convention Center. Prelim info is 2 civilian cars were driving at high speeds when they lost control and one crashed into the building, burst into flames. There is no impact to events at @McCormick_Place pic.twitter.com/chZHGgOLbv — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) October 26, 2019

CHICAGO -- One person was killed when a vehicle crashed into McCormick Place and caught fire Saturday in the South Loop, authorities said.Two vehicles were traveling at a high speed around 5:30 a.m. when they lost control and one vehicle crashed into the building, 2301 S. King, according to CPD spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi.The vehicle caught fire after the crash and a female occupant was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the fire department. Her age was not immediately known.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the fatality.The blaze did not spread to the building, fire officials said.Police said there was no impact on events at McCormick Place.