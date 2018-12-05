1 killed when wrong-way semi-truck collides head on with school bus

DOWNS, Ill. (WLS) --
A semi-truck that was driving in the wrong lane on I-74 collided head on with a school bus carrying student-athletes Wednesday night, police said. One adult involved in the crash was killed, according to Illinois State Police.

The crash happened about 10 p.m. near mile marker 137 on the westbound Interstate 74, outside of Bloomington, Illinois, police said. Preliminary information indicated that the semi-truck was traveling in the wrong lane, according to Illinois State Police.

The school bus had 11 people on board, including student-athletes from Normal West High School, according Facebook posts from that school's district, McClean County Unit District No. 5.

"A Normal West bus was in a crash tonight. Parents of players should come to the school. Staff is on hand at the school to help support students and parents," the district said in its post. "Please keep our Normal West family in your thoughts."

All of the students were transported to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries, according to the district's Facebook page.

Illinois State Police said one adult involved in the crash was killed. Police said there were also injuries associated with the crash, although it was not immediately clear how many.

I-74 westbound remained closed as authorities investigated, police said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school busschool bus accidentwrong waytruck crashfatal crashillinois state police
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Man arrested after false threat to blow up bus
Chaos erupts over Cheesecake Factory deal; DoorDash driver arrested
Dog left paralyzed after apparently being thrown off roof
Satanic Temple statue displayed at Illinois state capitol building
Chicago AccuWeather: Cold, light snow Thursday morning
Small plane makes emergency landing in Wheeling
George W Bush appears to sneak Michelle Obama candy
Ousted CPS principal speaks out about dismissal
Show More
Chicago area sees a drop in gas prices
Ricketts family, owners of Chicago Cubs, feud with Alderman Tom Tunney
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush lies in repose in Houston
WATCH: George HW Bush funeral, life and legacy
More News