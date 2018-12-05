1 killed when wrong-way semi-truck collides head on with school bus

A semi-truck that was driving in the wrong lane on I-74 collided head on with a school bus carrying student-athletes Wednesday night, police said. One adult involved in the crash was killed, according to Illinois State Police.The crash happened about 10 p.m. near mile marker 137 on the westbound Interstate 74, outside of Bloomington, Illinois, police said. Preliminary information indicated that the semi-truck was traveling in the wrong lane, according to Illinois State Police.The school bus had 11 people on board, including student-athletes from Normal West High School, according Facebook posts from that school's district, McClean County Unit District No. 5."A Normal West bus was in a crash tonight. Parents of players should come to the school. Staff is on hand at the school to help support students and parents," the district said in its post. "Please keep our Normal West family in your thoughts."All of the students were transported to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries, according to the district's Facebook page.Illinois State Police said one adult involved in the crash was killed. Police said there were also injuries associated with the crash, although it was not immediately clear how many.I-74 westbound remained closed as authorities investigated, police said.