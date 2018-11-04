1 missing, 1 rescued from Lake Michigan in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) --Authorities in Highland Park are searching for a woman who went missing in Lake Michigan in Highland Park on Sunday.
At about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, approximately 20-30 people entered Lake Michigan in the area of Park Avenue for an unofficial polar plunge-type event, authorities with the U.S. Coast Guard said. Upon entry to the lake, authorities said several people were struggling to get out of the water, prompting an employee of the North Shore Yacht Club called 911.
One man was pulled out of the water unresponsive and taken to Highland Park Hospital, according to Coast Guard officials. Information on his identity and condition was not available.
The Coast Guard was still looking for a 52-year-old woman.
Lake Michigan had temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s on Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.