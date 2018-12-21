1 missing, 2 rescued from Lake Michigan near North Avenue Beach

Two people were rescued from Lake Michigan and one person remains unaccounted for Friday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The people were in the lake near North Avenue Beach, where a heavy police and fire presence could be seen. The fire department said one person was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and their condition has stabilized and the other person refused treatment at the scene.

Authorities were conducting a surface search on a boat. It is unclear if the people were swimming or running along the lakefront and swept in by waves.
