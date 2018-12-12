1 of 5 Marines killed in crash off Japan was from Illinois

One of five missing Marines declared dead after their refueling plane collided with a fighter jet last week off Japan's southern coast was from central Illinois.The Marine Corps on Wednesday identified 21-year-old Cpl. Daniel E. Baker of Tremont, Illinois as one of the victims on a KC-130 Hercules refueling aircraft that collided with an F/A-18 Hornet during regular training. Baker joined the Marines two years ago and is survived by his mother and father.The Bloomington Pantagraph reports Baker was a 2015 Tremont High School graduate. The Tremont School District says Baker had been active in the school's robotics program and was an Illinois State Scholar.The military's identifications came after an intense search off Japan's coast was called off.