1 person critical after shooting outside of W Hotel in Streeterville, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday morning outside the W Hotel in the Streeterville neighborhood, Chicago police said.According to police, around 4:08 a.m. officers were responding to a call of shots fired when they found an unresponsive man with multiple gunshot wounds near the turnaround in the 400-block of E. Ontario Street.The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition, police said.The victim's name and age is currently unknown at this time.Witnesses outside the hotel were being very uncooperative and refused to answer questions, police said.Marriott, the parent company for the W Hotel, released a statement regarding the incident that read:No one is in custody.Traffic has been temporarily shut down on inner Lake Shore Drive between Erie Street and Ontario Street.Details are still developing as Area 3 Detectives investigate.