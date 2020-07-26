1 person critical after shooting outside of W Hotel in Streeterville, police say

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday morning outside the W Hotel in the Streeterville neighborhood, Chicago police said.

According to police, around 4:08 a.m. officers were responding to a call of shots fired when they found an unresponsive man with multiple gunshot wounds near the turnaround in the 400-block of E. Ontario Street.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The victim's name and age is currently unknown at this time.

Witnesses outside the hotel were being very uncooperative and refused to answer questions, police said.

Marriott, the parent company for the W Hotel, released a statement regarding the incident that read:

"We are aware of a situation that was reported today. The safety and security of our guests and employees is always a top priority. Because this matter is under police investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further."

No one is in custody.

Traffic has been temporarily shut down on inner Lake Shore Drive between Erie Street and Ontario Street.

Details are still developing as Area 3 Detectives investigate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagostreetervillechicago shootingchicago crimeman shot
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Black Lives Matter, Back the Blue protests collide
Family hopes new age progression photo solves 5-year mystery
2nd $1,200 stimulus check would come in August, Mnuchin says
Regis Philbin, legendary TV personality, dies at 88
37 shot, 1 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
100 days to Election Day: Polls show low approval ratings for Trump
Texas braces for rain, flooding after Hanna downgraded to Tropical Storm
Show More
U.S. health experts call for 2nd COVID-19 shutdown
Chicago Weather: Hot, humid with few stray storms Sunday
Reimposed COVID-19 restrictions take effect in Chicago
More cameras along Chicago expressways would slow rise in shootings: ISP
Jerry Taft, retired ABC7 meteorologist, dies at 77
More TOP STORIES News