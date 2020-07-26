1 person shot outside of W Hotel in Gold Coast, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday morning outside the W Hotel in the Gold Coast neighborhood, Chicago police said.According to police, around 4:08 a.m. officers were responding to a call of shots fired in the 400-block of E. Ontario Street when they found an unresponsive man with multiple gunshot wounds.The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.No further victim information has been released at this time.Witnesses outside the hotel were being very uncooperative and refused to answer questions, police said.No one is in custody.Traffic has been temporarily shut down on inner Lake Shore Drive between Erie Street and Ontario StreetDetails are still developing as Area 3 Detectives investigate.