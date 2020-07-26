1 person shot outside of W Hotel in Gold Coast, police say

By Jesse Kirsch

A person is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday morning outside the W Hotel in the Gold Coast neighborhood, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday morning outside the W Hotel in the Gold Coast neighborhood, Chicago police said.

According to police, around 4:08 a.m. officers were responding to a call of shots fired in the 400-block of E. Ontario Street when they found an unresponsive man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

No further victim information has been released at this time.

Witnesses outside the hotel were being very uncooperative and refused to answer questions, police said.

No one is in custody.

Traffic has been temporarily shut down on inner Lake Shore Drive between Erie Street and Ontario Street

Details are still developing as Area 3 Detectives investigate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogold coastchicago shootingchicago crimeman shot
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Black Lives Matter, Back the Blue protests collide
Family hopes new age progression photo solves 5-year mystery
2nd $1,200 stimulus check would come in August, Mnuchin says
Regis Philbin, legendary TV personality, dies at 88
Texas braces for rain, flooding after Hanna downgraded to Tropical Storm
U.S. health experts call for 2nd COVID-19 shutdown
Chicago Weather: Hot, humid with few stray storms Sunday
Show More
Reimposed COVID-19 restrictions take effect in Chicago
First charges announced as part of 'Operation Legend' in Chicago
North Korea locks down border city over suspected COVID-19 case
More cameras along Chicago expressways would slow rise in shootings: ISP
Jerry Taft, retired ABC7 meteorologist, dies at 77
More TOP STORIES News