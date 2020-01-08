1 rescued, 1 still missing in recovery operation at grain bin in Kankakee County, fire officials say

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Emergency crews are working to rescue a worker who fell into a grain elevator in Kankakee County near Manteno Wednesday.

The accident occurred Wednesday just before noon at the Whitaker grain elevator.

Manteno Fire Chief Scott O'Brien said they received a call of a person in the grain bin. When emergency crews arrived, two people were found inside the grain bin, O'Brien said.

EMBED More News Videos

Emergency crews are working to rescue a worker who fell into a grain bin in Kankakee County near Manteno Wednesday.



Fire officials believe an employee fell between 50-70 feet and a second employee fell in while trying to assist.

Emergency crews were able to retrieve the second employee, but they're still trying to access the first employee, O'Brien said.

Rescue crews have been on the scene all afternoon.

A Medevac chopper has been on the scene, along with four ambulances, several police vehicles and a dozen fire trucks.

No other details are known at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kankakee countymantenorescue
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US, Iran step back from the brink; Trump opts for sanctions
Boy, 6, bitten by coyote in Lincoln Park, fire officials say
Judge orders Google to turn over year of Jussie Smollett data
Shedd Aquarium announces 2020 free days
CPD called to fight at Trump Tower apartment
Crystal Lake mother and son saved by blood donations
Middle East scholars relieved at easing tensions with Iran
Show More
Mother gets 3-year sentence for Lower Wacker crash that killed toddler
More than 2K Chicago parking meter tickets issued in error since 2017
Amazon plans new facility on site of Maywood Park track
Alcohol-related deaths double in US, women at an increased risk: study
Chicago airports add boxes for travelers to dump marijuana
More TOP STORIES News