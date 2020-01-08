1 rescued, 1 still missing in recovery operation at grain bin in Kankakee County, fire officials say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5827346" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Emergency crews are working to rescue a worker who fell into a grain bin in Kankakee County near Manteno Wednesday.

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Emergency crews are working to rescue a worker who fell into a grain elevator in Kankakee County near Manteno Wednesday.The accident occurred Wednesday just before noon at the Whitaker grain elevator.Manteno Fire Chief Scott O'Brien said they received a call of a person in the grain bin. When emergency crews arrived, two people were found inside the grain bin, O'Brien said.Fire officials believe an employee fell between 50-70 feet and a second employee fell in while trying to assist.Emergency crews were able to retrieve the second employee, but they're still trying to access the first employee, O'Brien said.Rescue crews have been on the scene all afternoon.A Medevac chopper has been on the scene, along with four ambulances, several police vehicles and a dozen fire trucks.No other details are known at this time.