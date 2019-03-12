1 shot at McDonald's on South Side, officials say

One person was shot outside a McDonalds in Chicago's Grand Boulevard neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was shot at a McDonalds in Chicago's Grand Boulevard neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened at about before 4:16 p.m. at the fast food restaurant near the intersection of East 47th Street and South Cottage Grove Avenue. Police said a 27-year-old man was shot in the stomach. Police said the shooting occurred inside the restaurant.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.

The exact circumstances are not yet known.
