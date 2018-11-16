Illinois State Police investigating after 1 shot by police in Country Club Hills

EMBED </>More Videos

One person was shot by a police officer in south suburban Country Club Hills Thursday night and Illinois State Police is now investigating the shooting.

By
COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (WLS) --
One person was shot by a police officer in south suburban Country Club Hills Thursday night and Illinois State Police are now investigating the shooting.

The person was shot by a police officer at around 8 p.m. in the 4200-block of 167th Street.

A witness who works in one of the nearby businesses said she saw a white car pulled over near a Bank of America and a police car pulled over nearby. That's when she said she heard several gunshots and saw a man fall to the ground.

"I heard the shooting, I actually heard them shoot the guy," said witness Antoinette Allison. "I know it was more than eight. It was like back to back."

The witness did not know what kind of confrontation took place before the shooting.

Police have not released any information about the person who was shot, or their condition.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police-involved shootingCountry Club Hills
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
1 shot by police in Country Club Hills
Top Stories
Parents outraged at Morgan Park HS response to explosions
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and breezy Friday
Hundreds of Chicago murders may remain unsolved due to DNA processing delays
Kim Porter, Diddy's former longtime girlfriend, dies at 47
More salmonella cases reported after ground beef recall
Girl, 17, severely burned after gasoline thrown on fire pit
Brookfield Zoo shows off young gorillas
Serial killer may be linked to 90 murders
Show More
O'Hare ranked 4th-best airport to get delayed in this holiday season
Driver charged in Ind. bus crash that killed 3 children pleads not guilty
'Shot Up Car' rolls through Chicago to draw attention to gun violence
Terror suspect's offer of guilty but-not-really is shunned by US
More News