COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (WLS) --One person was shot by a police officer in south suburban Country Club Hills Thursday night and Illinois State Police are now investigating the shooting.
The person was shot by a police officer at around 8 p.m. in the 4200-block of 167th Street.
A witness who works in one of the nearby businesses said she saw a white car pulled over near a Bank of America and a police car pulled over nearby. That's when she said she heard several gunshots and saw a man fall to the ground.
"I heard the shooting, I actually heard them shoot the guy," said witness Antoinette Allison. "I know it was more than eight. It was like back to back."
The witness did not know what kind of confrontation took place before the shooting.
Police have not released any information about the person who was shot, or their condition.