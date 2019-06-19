1 shot by police officer in Carpentersville

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was shot and injured by a police officer in Carpentersville Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Carpentersville police said officers in the vicinity of Berkshire Circle and Wakefield drive encountered a man brandishing a firearm at about 4:35 p.m.

Police said the man fired at the officers, and one of the officers returned fire. The man was struck and taken into custody before being taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police said the man's injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

The officers were also taken to a local hospital to have minor injuries treated, and then released.

The Kane County Major Crime Officer Involved Shooting Task Force and Carpentersville Police Department are investigating the shooting.

Police said gunfire from the incident struck several parked cars and a single-family home in the area. A canvas of the neighborhood found no further victims or injuries.

Per department policy, the officers have been placed on paid administrative leave for the duration of the investigation.

No further information about the officers or the man with the weapon have been released. A police investigation is ongoing.
