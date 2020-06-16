Officer-involved shooting in Beach Park reported as authorities serve murder warrant

BEACH PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A person was shot as authorities served a murder warrant in north suburban Beach Park Tuesday.The Lake County Sheriff's Office warrants team and the US Marshals were at a residence on Beach and Green Bay Road when the shooting occurred, according to Sergeant Christopher Covelli.The person who was shot is not a law enforcement official, Covelli said. No information was immediately available on the victim's condition.The Lake County Sheriff's Office is expected to update the media on the shooting at 4:15 p.m.