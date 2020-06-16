BEACH PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A person was shot as authorities served a murder warrant in north suburban Beach Park Tuesday.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office warrants team and the US Marshals were at a residence on Beach and Green Bay Road when the shooting occurred, according to Sergeant Christopher Covelli.
The person who was shot is not a law enforcement official, Covelli said. No information was immediately available on the victim's condition.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office is expected to update the media on the shooting at 4:15 p.m.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Officer-involved shooting in Beach Park reported as authorities serve murder warrant
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News