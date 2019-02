A shooting in the Fuller Park neighborhood Friday morning might have started with a traffic dispute, Chicago police said.A 41-year-old man was sitting in a parked car in the 4400-block of South Princeton Avenue when police said when someone pulled up next to him in a white Ford Taurus and shot him in the leg.The man was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.Police said the shooting may have been a road rage incident. No one is in custody.